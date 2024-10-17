Sign up
Photo 4797
City Lights
It has been a few busy days but l wanted to get out and capture some pictures. So l decided to go to one of my favorite go to spots. The Fourth Street Promenade in the Old Warehouse District downtown Edmonton. More pictures in my other two albums
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
lights
,
downtown
,
evening
,
promenade
eDorre
ace
Neat lines and lights
October 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
I like the look of those apartments, lovely lights too.
October 18th, 2024
