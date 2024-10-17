Previous
City Lights by bkbinthecity
Photo 4797

City Lights

It has been a few busy days but l wanted to get out and capture some pictures. So l decided to go to one of my favorite go to spots. The Fourth Street Promenade in the Old Warehouse District downtown Edmonton. More pictures in my other two albums
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1314% complete

eDorre ace
Neat lines and lights
October 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
I like the look of those apartments, lovely lights too.
October 18th, 2024  
