Maid's Quarters

Now it is time to look at the bedrooms. Starting off with the Maid's Quarters.

The maid had a bedroom, a bathroom and her own sitting room. This was very extravagant for the time period.

The maid worked very hard cooking, cleaning and doing laundry from six in the morning to ten o' clock at night. So it was nice for her to have her own private space.

Now a couple more rooms in my other two albums