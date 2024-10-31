Previous
Master Bedroom by bkbinthecity
Master Bedroom

Today we will finish the tour of Rutherford House.
Here we have the master bedroom. This was one of the few rooms that had wallpaper. This was due to Mrs. Rutherford's love for wallpaper..
