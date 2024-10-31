Sign up
Previous
Photo 4811
Master Bedroom
Today we will finish the tour of Rutherford House.
Here we have the master bedroom. This was one of the few rooms that had wallpaper. This was due to Mrs. Rutherford's love for wallpaper..
More pictures in my other two albums
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4977
photos
313
followers
491
following
1318% complete
4804
4805
4806
4807
4808
4809
4810
4811
81
4809
82
82
4810
83
83
4811
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Tags
house
,
museum
,
edmonton
,
rutherford
