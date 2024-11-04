Sign up
Previous
Photo 4815
Sgt. Stubby
Continuing with the Rutherford Remembers series. I knew that dogs played a a role in WW I and this was one of them so l share with you the story of Sgt. Stubby.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
