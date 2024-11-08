Previous
Downtown Cityscape by bkbinthecity
Photo 4819

Downtown Cityscape

The other day l took my father-in-law to the eye doctor. The office was on the 11th floor. Provided a great view.
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1320% complete

Rick ace
Nice capture.
November 9th, 2024  
