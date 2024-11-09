Sign up
Photo 4820
Meet Mr. Jughead
I am cat sitting for my sister while her and her family have gone on a trip to Disneyland for a week. He really is a good cat. I think we will get along quite well
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
5
2
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Rick Schies
ace
Your visitor appears to be pretty comfortable
November 10th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great photos of Mr. Jughead
November 10th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I think Mr Jughead will be in charge!
November 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Mostly with cats it is feed them and a scratch behind the ears if allowed. I had a cat that when my friend came to feed it he never saw the can. He ate his lunch but still the cat didn;t show up. After a few days he just put the food down which disappeared and went on his way. When we got home she was there to meet us no worse for war.
November 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this cool cat!
November 10th, 2024
