Photo 4824
Europa Boulevard
Today l had a meeting at the Chapel at West Edmonton Mall. Once I was done l went for a walk through the Mall.
Here is Europa Boulevard. It was designed to give this particular section a European feel to it.
More of the mall in my other two albums.
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5016
photos
316
followers
492
following
1321% complete
4817
4818
4819
4820
4821
4822
4823
4824
94
4822
95
95
4823
96
96
4824
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
13th November 2024 6:03pm
mall
west
edmonton
europe
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this special scene.
November 14th, 2024
