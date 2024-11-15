Previous
On The Promenade by bkbinthecity
Photo 4826

On The Promenade

The coffee shop from yesterday's post is located in one of the many old Warehouses located on The Fourth Street Promenade so of course I took pictures of the Promenade itself. More pictures in my other two albums
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1322% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture and a great mural.
November 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise