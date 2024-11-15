Sign up
Photo 4826
On The Promenade
The coffee shop from yesterday's post is located in one of the many old Warehouses located on The Fourth Street Promenade so of course I took pictures of the Promenade itself. More pictures in my other two albums
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5022
photos
316
followers
494
following
1322% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
14th November 2024 4:00pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
street
,
downtown
,
edmonton
,
fourth
,
promenade
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and a great mural.
November 16th, 2024
