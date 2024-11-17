Sign up
Previous
Photo 4828
On The Street
Another set of pictures tonight from yesterday's All Is Bright Festival.
What a fun time. More pictures in my other two albums
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
2
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
16th November 2024 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
street
,
festival
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
How wonderful to see so many people out and about enjoying the festivities.
November 18th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Great street shot. It is certainly bright
November 18th, 2024
