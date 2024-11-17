Previous
On The Street by bkbinthecity
On The Street

Another set of pictures tonight from yesterday's All Is Bright Festival.
What a fun time. More pictures in my other two albums
17th November 2024

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1322% complete

Diana
How wonderful to see so many people out and about enjoying the festivities.
November 18th, 2024  
eDorre
Great street shot. It is certainly bright
November 18th, 2024  
