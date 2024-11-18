Sign up
Previous
Photo 4829
More Lights
Today is my last set of pictures from the All Is Bright Festival. This was a beverage in they had set up. I particularly liked all the lights.
More pictures in my other two albums
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
2
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5031
photos
316
followers
494
following
Tags
night
,
lights
,
festival
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and the lights are very pretty.
November 19th, 2024
Neil
ace
Lovely festive scene
November 19th, 2024
