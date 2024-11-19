Previous
Artwork by bkbinthecity
Photo 4830

Artwork

I have driven by this a few times recently so l decided to stop this time and a picture.
More pictures in my other two albums
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1323% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact