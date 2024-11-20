Previous
Downtown Architecture by bkbinthecity
Downtown Architecture

So today l decided to share a few more pictures from my walk downtown. This the Intact Insurance Building
bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Casablanca ace
An appealing design with those soft curves
November 21st, 2024  
