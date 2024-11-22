Previous
The Mac by bkbinthecity
The Mac

On Wednesday evening I took a couple of friends out for dinner at the MacDonald Hotel. It was my way of saying thank you for all the support they have shown me over these past few months.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1324% complete

Casablanca ace
How lovely. Hope you all had a splendid evening.
November 23rd, 2024  
Jo ace
Impressive building and a great POV
November 23rd, 2024  
Lynda Parker
What a beautiful building.
November 23rd, 2024  
