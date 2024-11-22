Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4833
The Mac
On Wednesday evening I took a couple of friends out for dinner at the MacDonald Hotel. It was my way of saying thank you for all the support they have shown me over these past few months.
More pictures in my other two albums
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5043
photos
316
followers
494
following
1324% complete
View this month »
4826
4827
4828
4829
4830
4831
4832
4833
Latest from all albums
103
4831
104
104
4832
105
105
4833
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hotel
,
architecture
,
building
,
edmonton
Casablanca
ace
How lovely. Hope you all had a splendid evening.
November 23rd, 2024
Jo
ace
Impressive building and a great POV
November 23rd, 2024
Lynda Parker
What a beautiful building.
November 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close