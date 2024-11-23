Previous
Nice And Bright by bkbinthecity
Photo 4834

Nice And Bright

Well Edmonton is a Winter City and as a result we do find ways of celebrating the season. Today l took in the Downtown Winterval Carnival. Over the next few days l will share some pictures of it.
bkb in the city

