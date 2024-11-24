Sign up
Photo 4835
Painted Windows
A few of the local merchants got into the spirit of things. Like this one with Santa and Rudolph
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5049
photos
316
followers
494
following
4828
4829
4830
4831
4832
4833
4834
4835
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
23rd November 2024 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
windows
,
art
,
painted
