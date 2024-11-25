Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4836
A Wonderful Afternoon
Yesterday afternoon a friend of mine was part of this wonderful choir performance at a local church. As you can see there was a great turnout.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5052
photos
316
followers
494
following
1324% complete
View this month »
4829
4830
4831
4832
4833
4834
4835
4836
Latest from all albums
106
4834
107
107
4835
108
108
4836
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
music
,
choir
Diana
ace
wonderful capture, so good to see so many people there.
November 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close