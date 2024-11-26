Previous
Lighting Up The Night by bkbinthecity
Lighting Up The Night

I was in St. Albert tonight. A small city directly north of Edmonton. On my home l decided to take a few pictures . This building is the home of a couple of businesses one of which is the Riverbank Bistro
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Lynda Parker
Oh! How beautiful 😍
November 27th, 2024  
How beautiful...great capture.
November 27th, 2024  
How beautiful in the snow with all its lights aglow - magical and out of a fairy tale book ! fav
November 27th, 2024  
