Previous
Photo 4839
The Setting Sun
Today l went out to my sister's place for dinner. On the way there l stopped to take a picture of the the sunset .
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
3
2
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5061
photos
316
followers
494
following
1325% complete
4832
4833
4834
4835
4836
4837
4838
4839
109
4837
110
110
4838
111
111
4839
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
28th November 2024 3:28pm
Tags
sunset
,
park
,
edmonton
Liz Gooster
ace
Beautiful. Looks so tranquil
November 29th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a beautiful wonderland
November 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding capture...neat silhouettes
November 29th, 2024
