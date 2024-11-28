Previous
The Setting Sun by bkbinthecity
Photo 4839

The Setting Sun

Today l went out to my sister's place for dinner. On the way there l stopped to take a picture of the the sunset .
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1325% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Gooster ace
Beautiful. Looks so tranquil
November 29th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a beautiful wonderland
November 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding capture...neat silhouettes
November 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact