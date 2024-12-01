Previous
Trinity Lutheran by bkbinthecity
Photo 4842

Trinity Lutheran

I am still feeling a little under the weather. So some pictures from another Christmas concert.
This one took place in This church which is over 100 years old.
My other two albums have pictures from the inside
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1326% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact