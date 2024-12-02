Sign up
Previous
Photo 4843
Sights In The City
So l am slowly feeling better and maybe I can get caught up in my posts and comments. Here is the light feature downtown in Churchill Square. As you can see the colours change on regular basis
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
0
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5073
photos
316
followers
494
following
1326% complete
4836
4837
4838
4839
4840
4841
4842
4843
113
4841
114
4842
114
115
115
4843
Tags
light
,
downtown
,
artwork
,
edmonton
,
feature
