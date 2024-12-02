Previous
Sights In The City by bkbinthecity
Photo 4843

Sights In The City

So l am slowly feeling better and maybe I can get caught up in my posts and comments. Here is the light feature downtown in Churchill Square. As you can see the colours change on regular basis
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
