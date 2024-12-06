Previous
Roasting Marshmallows by bkbinthecity
Photo 4847

Roasting Marshmallows

I loved this particular display although I am not a huge fan of Smores. I suppose that has to do with the fact that l really don't enjoy marshmallows. However, l love to roast them and then let someone else enjoy them
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1327% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely display
December 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact