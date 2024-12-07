Sign up
Previous
Photo 4848
Snowflakes
These two Christmas trees reminded me of snowflakes. Continuing with the Enchantment Illuminated Christmas Display
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
0
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
4th December 2024 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
winter
,
trees
,
display
,
snowflakes
