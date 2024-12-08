Previous
Deck The Mall by bkbinthecity
Photo 4849

Deck The Mall

I arrived at the Chapel early for my shift. So l decided to go walking through the mall checking out the Christmas decorations.
I have decided to share them with all of you
bkb in the city

Diana ace
Such a lovely looking mall.
December 11th, 2024  
