Photo 4856
Christmas At Rutherford House...The Wreath
Today Rutherford House held their annual Christmas event. So l met up with my sister, brother-in-law and Great nephew.
Here is the house from outside. Come with me and let's go on inside.
More pictures in my other two albums
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5112
photos
316
followers
494
following
4849
4850
4851
4852
4853
4854
4855
4856
126
4854
127
127
4855
128
128
4856
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
15th December 2024 2:20pm
house
architecture
building
Jessica Eby
Cool architecture! I like the bits of castellation over the bay windows/along the roofline.
December 16th, 2024
