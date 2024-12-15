Previous
Christmas At Rutherford House...The Wreath by bkbinthecity
Photo 4856

Christmas At Rutherford House...The Wreath

Today Rutherford House held their annual Christmas event. So l met up with my sister, brother-in-law and Great nephew.
Here is the house from outside. Come with me and let's go on inside.
More pictures in my other two albums
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Jessica Eby ace
Cool architecture! I like the bits of castellation over the bay windows/along the roofline.
December 16th, 2024  
