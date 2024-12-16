Sign up
Previous
Photo 4857
Christmas At Rutherford House... The Mantle
The Mantle in The library was decorated quite nicely for the event
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
2
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
christmas
,
mantle
,
library
,
decorations
gloria jones
ace
Great capture of this wonderfully decorated fireplace mantle
December 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
A lovely scene beautifully captured.
December 17th, 2024
