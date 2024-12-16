Previous
Christmas At Rutherford House... The Mantle by bkbinthecity
Photo 4857

Christmas At Rutherford House... The Mantle

The Mantle in The library was decorated quite nicely for the event
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1330% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great capture of this wonderfully decorated fireplace mantle
December 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
A lovely scene beautifully captured.
December 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact