Previous
Christmas At Rutherford House....A Toy Or Two by bkbinthecity
Photo 4858

Christmas At Rutherford House....A Toy Or Two

This particular display showed of some of the toys that children might have received as Christmas presents back in the day
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1330% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful wooden toys.
December 18th, 2024  
eDorre ace
What a neat collection
December 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact