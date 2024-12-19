Sign up
Photo 4860
A Little Bit Of Christmas
I was over at my in-laws place yesterday. I love their little tree
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5124
photos
316
followers
494
following
1331% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
19th December 2024 7:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
Casablanca
ace
Very sweet little tree
December 20th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty.
December 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty!
December 20th, 2024
