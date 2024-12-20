Sign up
Previous
Photo 4861
Christmas Lights
This is the building that my in-laws live in. Every year that do a great job decorating outside and inside
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
2
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5127
photos
316
followers
494
following
1331% complete
4854
4855
4856
4857
4858
4859
4860
4861
131
4859
132
132
4860
133
133
4861
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
20th December 2024 6:25pm
Tags
christmas
,
lights
,
decorations
Casablanca
ace
Very pretty and welcoming
December 21st, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
What a beautiful entrance!
December 21st, 2024
