Photo 4862
Around The Home
With my brother-in-law here for Christmas l will be spending a fair amount of time ⏲️ at my in-laws. So l decided to share some pictures of their place. This is the living room
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
home
,
room
,
living
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful curtains
December 22nd, 2024
