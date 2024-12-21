Previous
Around The Home by bkbinthecity
Photo 4862

Around The Home

With my brother-in-law here for Christmas l will be spending a fair amount of time ⏲️ at my in-laws. So l decided to share some pictures of their place. This is the living room
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1332% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Beautiful curtains
December 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact