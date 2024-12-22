Previous
All Dressed Up by bkbinthecity
All Dressed Up

So this is my father-in-law Jacob's. He turns 94 in a few days. Here he is all ready for church
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Jo ace
He looks a wonderfully happy chap
December 23rd, 2024  
