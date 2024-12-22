Sign up
Previous
Photo 4863
All Dressed Up
So this is my father-in-law Jacob's. He turns 94 in a few days. Here he is all ready for church
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
1
1
bkb in the city
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
family
Jo
ace
He looks a wonderfully happy chap
December 23rd, 2024
