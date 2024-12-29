Previous
Old Strathcona by bkbinthecity
Photo 4870

Old Strathcona

So a few weeks ago I made a connection with someone in California all because they sent me a text by mistake. With the weather so nice l went for a walk. My pictures today are some of the ones l sent them
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1334% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Nice to reconnect with friends
December 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
Another wonderful shot and scene, they must be very happy to receive them.
December 30th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
How interesting how you met them! Old Strathcona looks like a very nice town.
December 30th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
I like the sign up on the brickwork
December 30th, 2024  
Diane ace
Interesting the way you met them. Good city shot with interesting buildings.
December 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact