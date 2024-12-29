Sign up
Photo 4870
Old Strathcona
So a few weeks ago I made a connection with someone in California all because they sent me a text by mistake. With the weather so nice l went for a walk. My pictures today are some of the ones l sent them
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
buildings
,
architecture
,
edmonton
Wylie
Nice to reconnect with friends
December 30th, 2024
Diana
Another wonderful shot and scene, they must be very happy to receive them.
December 30th, 2024
Dorothy
How interesting how you met them! Old Strathcona looks like a very nice town.
December 30th, 2024
Kathy A
I like the sign up on the brickwork
December 30th, 2024
Diane
Interesting the way you met them. Good city shot with interesting buildings.
December 30th, 2024
