Previous
Photo 4873
In The Park
Today was an absolutely beautiful day. So took advantage of it and went for a walk through Kinsmen Park.
More pictures in my other two albums
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
park
,
landscape
,
scenery
,
edmonton
