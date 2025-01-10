Previous
Crossing Over Part 2 by bkbinthecity
Crossing Over Part 2

Here is another bridge. This the Dudley Menzies Bridge which was built for the LRT.
Look closely and you can see the train crossing over
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
Lovely capture and timing, such a gorgeous blue sky you have.
January 11th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely blue sky and great long reflections in the snow !
January 11th, 2025  
