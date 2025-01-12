Previous
Under The Bridge by bkbinthecity
Photo 4876

Under The Bridge

The last set of pictures from Kinsmen Park. This taken as l passed underneath the High Level Bridge. I like is shot as it offers a fair amount to look at
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1335% complete

Purdey (Sharon) ace
Sunshine and snow - so pretty against the bridge and the shadows.
January 13th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
nice shadows and contre jour Brian
January 13th, 2025  
