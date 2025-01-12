Sign up
Previous
Photo 4876
Under The Bridge
The last set of pictures from Kinsmen Park. This taken as l passed underneath the High Level Bridge. I like is shot as it offers a fair amount to look at
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
2
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
bridge
,
park
,
landscape
,
architecture
,
edmonton
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Sunshine and snow - so pretty against the bridge and the shadows.
January 13th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
nice shadows and contre jour Brian
January 13th, 2025
