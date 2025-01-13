Previous
Neon Sign Museum by bkbinthecity
Photo 4877

Neon Sign Museum

On the side of the Telus Building are a number of old neon signs that once we're part of a number of businesses around the city. Today they make up the Neon Sign Museum. Check out my other two albums for some close ups
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1336% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
So great that this history is preserved!
January 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact