Photo 4879
City Lights
So l am still trying to get caught up. Tonight I am using old photos because the weather was horrible today
City skyline at night
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
city
,
skyline
,
edmonton
