The Basilica by bkbinthecity
Photo 4880

The Basilica

St Joseph Basilica is located just west of downtown and is a beautiful building. My other two albums will show a bit of the inside This is a filler as it has been snowing on and off all day
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Kathy ace
An imposing structure.
January 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this great architecture.
January 18th, 2025  
Marj
The layer of snow adds a special touch to this picturesque building
January 18th, 2025  
