Previous
Photo 4885
A Sunset
Went out to my sister's place tonight. I stopped near her place to capture the sunset
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
3
2
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
road
,
sunset
,
country
Dianne
ace
Beautiful!
January 24th, 2025
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
So pretty!
January 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and light.
January 24th, 2025
