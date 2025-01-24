Previous
At The Hospital by bkbinthecity
At The Hospital

So l received a phone call this morning. My mother-in-law fell and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Now it is a waiting game. They gave her something for the pain
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
