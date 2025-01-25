Previous
Setting Sun by bkbinthecity
Photo 4887

Setting Sun

After being at the hospital all day l stopped off at Whitemud Park for a walk on my way home
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1338% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jo ace
Beautiful but cold
January 26th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
January 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact