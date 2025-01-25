Sign up
Previous
Photo 4887
Setting Sun
After being at the hospital all day l stopped off at Whitemud Park for a walk on my way home
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Jo
ace
Beautiful but cold
January 26th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
January 26th, 2025
