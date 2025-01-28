Previous
A Cute Couple

So l am still going back and forth from the hospital. Mom is slowly getting better. Dad is doing his best to adjust. No word on when she is coming home. So along with the update I decided to post an old picture of them
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Dianne ace
They look sweet all dressed up.
January 28th, 2025  
