Photo 4890
Urban Living
Took this shot after leaving the hospital. Mom has developed a case of pneumonia which will now delay her release. However, l have arranged for respite care two hours a day for three days a week which will give some free time
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
29th January 2025 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cityscape
,
edmonton
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Get well prayers and well-wishes for your mom! Pneumonia is tough even on "youngsters" like us!
January 31st, 2025
Rick
ace
Lovely capture. Hope you mom gets better real soon.
January 31st, 2025
