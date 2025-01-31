Sign up
Previous
Photo 4891
Snow Day
Took this shot after it had snowed over night
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
4
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5213
photos
319
followers
498
following
1340% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
31st January 2025 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
weather
JackieR
ace
Pristine
February 1st, 2025
william wooderson
ace
A stark contrast to where I am: sun and sweat in 30C!
February 1st, 2025
Rick
ace
Wow, sure makes me cold, looking at that. Great capture.
February 1st, 2025
Susan Klassen
ace
That’s quite a bit of snow. Great capture of this.
February 1st, 2025
