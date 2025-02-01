Previous
More Snow by bkbinthecity
More Snow

Back at the hospital this morning. It has been a week since my mother-in-law went into the hospital. Still no release date from the doctor.
All the snow on the tables caught my attention. So l decided to take a picture
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
LManning (Laura) ace
The tables do look like they’re wearing snow hats. I hope your MIL is able to return home soon.
February 2nd, 2025  
Marj ace
Lovely footprints in the snow leading up to the tables.
February 2nd, 2025  
