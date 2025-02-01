Sign up
Previous
Photo 4892
More Snow
Back at the hospital this morning. It has been a week since my mother-in-law went into the hospital. Still no release date from the doctor.
All the snow on the tables caught my attention. So l decided to take a picture
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
2
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5215
photos
319
followers
498
following
1340% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
1st February 2025 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
formation
LManning (Laura)
ace
The tables do look like they’re wearing snow hats. I hope your MIL is able to return home soon.
February 2nd, 2025
Marj
ace
Lovely footprints in the snow leading up to the tables.
February 2nd, 2025
