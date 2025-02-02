Sign up
Photo 4893
My Dear Melody
Today Melody would have turned 60 years old. I still can't believe she is gone. I am so glad for the many family members and friends who have been with me through this journey
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5217
photos
319
followers
498
following
1340% complete
Tags
portrait
