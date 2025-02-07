Sign up
Previous
Photo 4896
In The Park
Edmonton has so many wonderful parks. I went walking through Victoria Park today. It is named after Queen Victoria
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
2
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5227
photos
319
followers
498
following
1341% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
365
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
7th February 2025 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
landscape
,
scenery
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
How beautiful this looks, a real winter wonderland.
February 8th, 2025
Jo
ace
Looks beautiful but cold
February 8th, 2025
