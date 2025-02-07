Previous
In The Park by bkbinthecity
In The Park

Edmonton has so many wonderful parks. I went walking through Victoria Park today. It is named after Queen Victoria
7th February 2025

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana
How beautiful this looks, a real winter wonderland.
February 8th, 2025  
Jo
Looks beautiful but cold
February 8th, 2025  
