In The Park 4 by bkbinthecity
Continuing with pictures from Victoria Park. Here you can see picnic tables covered in snow waiting for the snow to be gone
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
February 9th, 2025  
