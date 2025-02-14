Previous
My Valentine by bkbinthecity
My Valentine

My apologies for not being around very much. Life gets in the way sometimes
Today I have been thinking about about my dear Valentine. So I picked just a few photos to share with you
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1341% complete

Lou Ann ace
This is wonderful Brian.
February 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
You have chosen beautiful photos of you both. Such a wonderful collage. Sending a hug from France.
February 14th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
She was one of the sweetest hearts! I love the way you've celebrated your love in this collage. You continue to be in my thoughts and prayers!
February 14th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
these sad milestones
February 14th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful collage of these precious moments.
February 14th, 2025  
JackieR 🤓 ace
A lovely collage
February 14th, 2025  
Paul J ace
Good memories and a nice collage.
February 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful collage
February 14th, 2025  
