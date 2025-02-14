Sign up
Photo 4898
My Valentine
My apologies for not being around very much. Life gets in the way sometimes
Today I have been thinking about about my dear Valentine. So I picked just a few photos to share with you
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
8
3
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5231
photos
319
followers
498
following
1341% complete
View this month »
Tags
portraits
Lou Ann
ace
This is wonderful Brian.
February 14th, 2025
Beverley
ace
You have chosen beautiful photos of you both. Such a wonderful collage. Sending a hug from France.
February 14th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
She was one of the sweetest hearts! I love the way you've celebrated your love in this collage. You continue to be in my thoughts and prayers!
February 14th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
these sad milestones
February 14th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful collage of these precious moments.
February 14th, 2025
JackieR 🤓
ace
A lovely collage
February 14th, 2025
Paul J
ace
Good memories and a nice collage.
February 14th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful collage
February 14th, 2025
