Flag Day

In 1867 the Dominion of Canada had it's official start. At that time it used the Union Jack as it's official flag from 1867-1922. In 1922 the Canadian Red Ensign was adopted as our flag . It was used officially until 1957 until a very long debate took place which almost divided the nation. The Maple Leaf became our National Flag on this day in 1965.

I took this picture at my in-laws place today