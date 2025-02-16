Sign up
Previous
Photo 4900
A Night Of Music
Twice a month I go to a seniors residence to conduct a Sunday evening service. I have a lot of help with the music. Bob and Donna lead in singing accompanied by Peter on the bass and my father-in-law Jack on the piano
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
2
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
church
,
music
,
service
Beverley
ace
A beautiful way to spend the evening…
February 17th, 2025
Diana
ace
What a great time they must all have, lovely collage.
February 17th, 2025
