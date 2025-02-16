Previous
A Night Of Music by bkbinthecity
Photo 4900

A Night Of Music

Twice a month I go to a seniors residence to conduct a Sunday evening service. I have a lot of help with the music. Bob and Donna lead in singing accompanied by Peter on the bass and my father-in-law Jack on the piano
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Beverley ace
A beautiful way to spend the evening…
February 17th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a great time they must all have, lovely collage.
February 17th, 2025  
